Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 15 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2030 GMT on Wednesday:
(Adds results of Chiquita vote; shares)
Oct 24 Banana producer Chiquita Brands International Inc said it would start takeover talks with Brazil's Grupo Cutrale and Safra Group after its shareholders voted against its proposed merger with Irish rival Fyffes Plc.
Chiquita's shares rose 3.7 percent to $14.27 in early trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Friday. Fyffes' shares were down 9 percent at 90 euro cents in Dublin.
"While we are convinced (Fyffes) would have been a strong merger partner, we will now go forward as competitors," Chiquita Chief Executive Edward Lonergan said in a statement.
Chiquita had said earlier on Friday that it would only enter into discussions with juice maker Cutrale and investment firm Safra if its shareholders rejected the proposed merger with Fyffes.
Cutrale-Safra raised its all-cash offer for Chiquita to $14.50 per share from $14 on Thursday, valuing the company at about $682 million.
Fyffes and Chiquita said recently that the implied value of their potential deal ranged from $15.46-$20.01 per share.
Proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services said on Thursday that although it was reluctant to change its recommendation before the vote, Cutrale-Safra's revised offer might be "more compelling to some shareholders". The firm had earlier recommended the merger with Fyffes. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore and Padraic Halpin in Dublin; Editing by Simon Jennings)
DETROIT, March 15 The top executive of automaker Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV said on Wednesday that he has "zero interest in pursuing" merger talks with his counterpart at Volkswagen AG
DUBLIN, March 15 (Reuters/IFR) - Packaging company Ardagh Group surged 19 percent in its New York debut on Wednesday, valuing the firm at about $5.3 billion after it raised $307.8 million in an initial public offering to help to pay down debt.