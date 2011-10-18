* Five brokers have taken minority stakes

* Nomura remains largest single owner

By Luke Jeffs

LONDON, Oct 18 Five top trading firms, including Goldman Sachs , Morgan Stanley and Bank of America Merrill Lynch , have bought into Chi-X Global, signalling their support for the firm seeking to rival various international stock markets.

Chi-X Global, which runs trading systems in Australia, Canada and Japan, said on Tuesday high-frequency traders Getco and Quantlab had also taken minority stakes. Nomura remains the largest shareholder.

"The investment that our equity partners have made today demonstrates their commitment to Chi-X Global and its business," said Chi-X Global Chief Executive Tal Cohen.

Chi-X Global is seeking to emulate the success of Chi-X Europe, the largest pan-European share trading system that has attracted orders away from the region's top exchanges by offering faster and cheaper trading.

Chi-X Europe, was, like Chi-X Global, wholly owned by Nomura but the Japanese bank sold down its stake over a period of three years to Chi-X Europe's main clients, a move seen as crucial to the success of the European unit.

The investment by the five brokerages into Chi-X Global is therefore a potentially major boost as it looks to establish Chi-X Australia, Chi-X Canada, Chi-X Japan and Chi-East, the Asian system it owns with the Singapore Exchange .

The five firms are backing Chi-X Global partly to increase the competitive pressure on exchanges and force down the fees they pay for trading shares in these key markets.

"Since inception, Chi-X has established its reputation as a market innovator globally," said Bina Kalola, head of strategic direct investments for global equities at BofA Merrill Lynch.

Chi-X Europe agreed a merger deal with rival Bats Global Markets in February and expects to learn this week the preliminary findings of an anti-trust probe by Britain's Competition Commission. (Editing by David Holmes)