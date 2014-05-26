May 26 Nanjing Chixia Development Co Ltd

*Says plans to subscribe 10 million new shares at 16 yuan per share issued by Palm Landscape Architecture Co Ltd via privte placement for 160 million yuan ($25.66 million)

