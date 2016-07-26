* Q2 EPS ex-items $1.09 vs $1.07 estimate
* Q2 revenue up 7 percent to $423 million
* Sees Q3 rev $405-$435 mln, EPS ex-items $1.03-$1.10
* Sees 9 cent hit to 2016 EPS from shift to subscriptions

By Steven Scheer
TEL AVIV, July 26 Network security provider
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd lowered its 2016
earnings outlook as customers shift to annual subscriptions as
part of a drive to sell more bundles rather than single
products, deferring some revenue into next year.
Check Point said it continues to achieve strong growth from
products to prevent cyber security threats as the market moves
away from technology that simply detects network penetration.
In recent months, Check Point has said it would have a new
way of recognising revenue from a new series of new appliances
that contain more bundled software blades, or modules.
The revenue, which is recurring, will be deferred and not be
recognised immediately.
"We see the transition (to subscriptions) moving faster than
we expected," Chief Executive Officer Gil Shwed said on a
conference call with analysts after second-quarter results that
beat estimates.
Shwed said more than half of customers have already
switched. He estimated that in the third quarter $8 million to
$10 million of revenue will shift to 2017 while $16 million to
$20 million from the fourth quarter will be deferred to next
year. The impact in the second quarter was $6 million.
While the company did not formally change its 2016 earnings
per share estimate of $4.45-$4.60 excluding one-time items, it
said the shift of its revenue model would result in a reduction
of nine cents to EPS in the second half of the year.
Similarly, revenue will likely be up to $30 million lower
than its forecast of $1.72-$1.79 billion.
Gregg Moskowitz, an analyst at Cowen & Co, trimmed his price
target for Check Point to $85 from $90, citing the reduced
estimates, but maintained an "outperform" recommendation.
However, "we believe Check Point's positioning remains solid
overall," he said, noting that looking forward, he sees drivers
of additional growth in the form of high-end data centre
appliance activity and the company's software blades for
protecting against advanced persistent threats.
Check Point's Nasdaq-listed shares were down 4.5 percent in
afternoon trade to $79.89, pushing it to a 1.8 percent fall so
far in 2016.
Israel-based Check Point, one of the world's leading
providers of corporate security software, forecast third-quarter
revenue of $405-$435 million and earnings per share, ex-items,
of $1.03-$1.10. That compares with revenue expectations of
$432.6 million and EPS of $1.12, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
It posted EPS ex-one offs of $1.09 in the second quarter
while revenue rose 7 percent to $423 million.
Check Point is also banking on mobile security to help drive
growth, which so far contributes just a small amount to
revenues. Last year, it acquired Israel's Lacoon Mobile Security
in addition to cyber security start-up Hyperwise.
Shwed said the company was actively looking for acquisitions
but that it has been difficult to find a good fit. He also
remained cautious on overall IT spending but said that spending
on cyber security was robust.
During the second quarter Check Point repurchased 2.93
million shares at a total cost of $246 million and it extended
the buy-back program with an additional $250 million of shares
up to a total of $1.5 billion.
