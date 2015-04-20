TEL AVIV, April 20 Network security provider Check Point Software Technologies reported quarterly profit that topped expectations on higher sales and said it would accelerate its focus on threat prevention and mobility.

Check Point earned 95 cents a share excluding one-time items in the first quarter, up from 84 cents a year earlier. Revenue grew 9 percent to $373 million, the Israel-based company said on Monday.

Check Point was forecast to have earned 91 cents a share on revenue of $370 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Check Point has acquired two Israeli companies since the start of the year. In February it bought cyber security start-up Hyperwise and earlier this month it said it was buying Lacoon Mobile Security to help prevent cyber attacks on mobile phones.

"We increased our development, sales and marketing teams to capitalise on the expanding security market opportunity. We expect these investments to continue through the coming quarters," Chief Executive Officer Gil Shwed said. (Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Steven Scheer)