TEL AVIV Jan 19 Network security provider Check
Point Software Technologies reported quarterly net
profit that beat expectations on strong growth in demand for
mobile security and threat prevention products and an increase
in new customer wins.
Check Point earned $1.46 per diluted share excluding
one-time items in the fourth quarter, up from $1.20 a year
earlier. Revenue grew 6 percent to $487 million, the
Israel-based company said on Thursday.
It was forecast to earn $1.25 a share on revenue of $478
million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
"We realised triple-digit growth across our focus areas of
mobile and advanced threat prevention," said Chief Executive Gil
Shwed.
For all of 2016, Check Point earned $4.72 per share, up 13
percent, while revenue grew 7 percent to $1.74 billion.
(Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Steven Scheer)