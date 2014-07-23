TEL AVIV, July 23 Internet and network security
provider Check Point Software Technologies reported
quarterly profit that topped expectations on strong demand for
its products and software blades subscriptions.
Check Point earned 89 cents a share excluding one-time items
in the second quarter, up from 83 cents a year earlier. Revenue
grew 7 percent to $363 million, the Israel-based company said on
Wednesday.
Check Point was forecast to have earned 87 cents a share on
revenue of $359.5 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
"Total revenues from products and software blades
subscription delivered 10 percent growth, which was driven by
strong demand across industries and business segments," Chief
Executive Officer Gil Shwed said. "We saw a nice uptick in
customer wins across the board with several very large customer
contracts."
Check Point last year launched a new software blade -
modular software building blocks that are bought on an annual
subscription basis - that stops unwanted malware, or malicious
software. It also introduced a software blade for security and
compliance monitoring.
(Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Steven Scheer)