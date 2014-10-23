TEL AVIV Oct 23 Internet and network security provider Check Point Software Technologies reported quarterly profit that topped expectations on strong demand for its products and software blades subscriptions.

Check Point earned 93 cents a share excluding one-time items in the third quarter, up from 85 cents a year earlier. Revenue grew 8 percent to $370.4 million, the Israel-based company said on Thursday.

Check Point was forecast to have earned 91 cents a share on revenue of $367.1 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

"Growth was driven by demand for our data centre and enterprise security appliances and next generation threat prevention software blades," Chief Executive Officer Gil Shwed said.

Check Point last year launched a new software blade - modular software building blocks that are bought on an annual subscription basis - that stops unwanted malware, or malicious software. It also introduced a software blade for security and compliance monitoring. (Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Steven Scheer)