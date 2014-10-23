TEL AVIV Oct 23 Internet and network security
provider Check Point Software Technologies reported
quarterly profit that topped expectations on strong demand for
its products and software blades subscriptions.
Check Point earned 93 cents a share excluding one-time items
in the third quarter, up from 85 cents a year earlier. Revenue
grew 8 percent to $370.4 million, the Israel-based company said
on Thursday.
Check Point was forecast to have earned 91 cents a share on
revenue of $367.1 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
"Growth was driven by demand for our data centre and
enterprise security appliances and next generation threat
prevention software blades," Chief Executive Officer Gil Shwed
said.
Check Point last year launched a new software blade -
modular software building blocks that are bought on an annual
subscription basis - that stops unwanted malware, or malicious
software. It also introduced a software blade for security and
compliance monitoring.
(Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Steven Scheer)