TEL AVIV Jan 29 Network security provider Check
Point Software Technologies reported quarterly profit
that topped expectations and said it would expand its share
repurchase programme by 50 percent.
Check Point earned $1.07 a share excluding one-time items
in the fourth quarter, up from 98 cents a year earlier. Revenue
grew 9 percent to $421 million, the Israel-based company said
on Thursday.
Check Point was forecast to have earned $1.05 a share on
revenue of $416 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
"Our data centre and small business solutions produced
strong results, underscoring our architecture's ability to
address the security needs of customers of any size," Chief
Executive Officer Gil Shwed said.
Check Point's board authorised an increase in the quarterly
repurchase of its outstanding shares by 25 percent up to $250
million and the overall programme by 50 percent to an aggregate
of $1.5 billion.
In 2014, the company repurchased 11.2 million shares for a
total of $765 million, representing an average per quarter of
$191 million.
(Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Steven Scheer)