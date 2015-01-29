TEL AVIV Jan 29 Network security provider Check Point Software Technologies reported quarterly profit that topped expectations and said it would expand its share repurchase programme by 50 percent.

Check Point earned $1.07 a share excluding one-time items in the fourth quarter, up from 98 cents a year earlier. Revenue grew 9 percent to $421 million, the Israel-based company said on Thursday.

Check Point was forecast to have earned $1.05 a share on revenue of $416 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

"Our data centre and small business solutions produced strong results, underscoring our architecture's ability to address the security needs of customers of any size," Chief Executive Officer Gil Shwed said.

Check Point's board authorised an increase in the quarterly repurchase of its outstanding shares by 25 percent up to $250 million and the overall programme by 50 percent to an aggregate of $1.5 billion.

In 2014, the company repurchased 11.2 million shares for a total of $765 million, representing an average per quarter of $191 million. (Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Steven Scheer)