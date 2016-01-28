TEL AVIV Jan 27 Network security provider Check
Point Software Technologies reported quarterly profit
that beat expectations on strong demand for its advanced threat
prevention and mobile security technologies.
Check Point earned $1.20 per diluted share excluding
one-time items in the fourth quarter, up from $1.07 a year
earlier. Revenue grew 9 percent to $458 million, the
Israel-based company said on Thursday.
It was forecast to have earned $1.15 cents a share on
revenue of $457 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Check Point acquired two Israeli companies last year. In
February it bought cyber security start-up Hyperwise and in
April it said it was buying Lacoon Mobile Security to help
prevent cyber attacks on mobile phones.
"Our investment in advanced threat prevention and mobile
security are producing results," said Chief Executive Gil Shwed.
"In 2016, we will continue to provide threat prevention
solutions and technologies that will enable more customers to
stay one step ahead of the threats on their network, mobile and
cloud environments," he said in a statement.
(Reporting by Steven Scheer)