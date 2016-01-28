* Q4 non-GAAP EPS $1.20 vs $1.15 forecast

* Q4 revenue up 9 percent to $458 mln

* Sees 2016 revenue $1.72-$1.79 bln, adj EPS $4.45-$4.60

* Nasdaq-listed shares up 4.3 pct in early trade (Adds outlook, CEO/CFO comments, share reaction)

By Steven Scheer

TEL AVIV, Jan 28 Check Point Software Technologies projected profit growth of as much as 10 percent in 2016 after earnings at the end of last year topped expectations on strong demand for its computer network and mobile security technologies.

Check Point, one of the world's leading providers of corporate security software, earned $1.20 per diluted share excluding one-time items in the fourth quarter of 2015, up from $1.07 a year earlier. Revenue grew 9 percent to $458 million, the Israeli company said on Thursday.

It was forecast to have earned $1.15 cents a share on revenue of $457 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

"Our expectations is that growth will continue to be strong next year in security," said Chief Financial Officer Tal Payne.

Check Point expanded last year through the acquisition of cyber security start-up Hyperwise and Lacoon Mobile Security, while bolstering its presence in critical infrastructure protection with a combined hardware and software product built for deployment in remote, harsh environments.

It also recently launched new products aimed at preventing hackers from entering networks.

Its New York-listed shares opened 4.2 percent higher at $78.38.

"Check Point is in a enviable position to further penetrate its installed base given the heightened threat environment and this should lead to consistent growth in 2016," said FBR Capital Markets managing director Daniel Ives.

It "appears to be humming into 2016 on the shoulders of healthy cyber security spending. The big question the Street is wondering is if Check Point will finally pull the trigger on a bigger M&A deal given its mounting cash balance."

Israeli media have reported Check Point was in initial talks to buy smaller provider CyberArk Software, but CEO Gil Shwed declined to comment at a news conference.

Shwed said he was open to more acquisitions, especially since the network security market has swelled with hundreds of start-ups - many Israeli.

"The market cannot deal with 500 or 1,000 security technologies," he said, predicting significant consolidation in the sector in coming years.

Check Point is also banking on mobile security to help drive growth, which so far contributes just a few million dollars to revenues.

The company expects 2016 revenue of $1.72-$1.79 billion and adjusted earnings per share of $4.45-$4.60, in line with analysts' forecasts of $1.76 billion and $4.55, according to Thomson Reuters. It posted 2015 revenues of $1.63 billion, up 9 percent, and adjusted EPS of $4.17, up 12 percent.

For the first quarter, it sees revenue of $395-$410 million and adjusted EPS of $0.99-$1.05. (Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Mark Potter)