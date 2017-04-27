TEL AVIV, April 27 Network security provider
Check Point Software Technologies reported quarterly
net profit that slightly beat expectations on strong growth in
demand for mobile security and threat prevention products.
Check Point earned $1.20 per diluted share excluding
one-time items in the first quarter, up from $1.06 a year
earlier. Revenue grew 8 percent to $435 million, the
Israel-based company said on Thursday.
It was forecast to earn $1.19 a share on revenue of $433
million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
"We started off 2017 with a positive trend delivering
earning per share and revenues towards the top end of our
projections," said Chief Executive Gil Shwed.
"Our focus on cloud, mobility and threat prevention is
paying off and has contributed nicely to results this quarter."
(Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Steven Scheer)