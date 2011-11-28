BANGKOK Nov 28 Thailand's Ch Karnchang
Pcl :
* Expects 2011 net profit of about 1 billion baht ($32
million) on revenue of 12-13 billion baht, Executive Vice
President for finance Vorapote Uchupaiboonvong told reporters
* Says flooding should cause a loss of 10 percent of its
fourth-quarter revenue target of 2 billion baht
* Expects 2012 revenue of 15 billion baht
* Expects to sign a contract soon to build the Xayaburi
hydropower plant in Laos
* It posted a nine-month net profit of 1.2 billion baht
versus a loss of 186 million baht a year earlier.($1 = 31.28
Baht)
(Reporting by Pisit Changplayngam; Writing by Khettiya
Jittapong)