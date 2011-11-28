BANGKOK Nov 28 Thailand's Ch Karnchang Pcl :

* Expects 2011 net profit of about 1 billion baht ($32 million) on revenue of 12-13 billion baht, Executive Vice President for finance Vorapote Uchupaiboonvong told reporters

* Says flooding should cause a loss of 10 percent of its fourth-quarter revenue target of 2 billion baht

* Expects 2012 revenue of 15 billion baht

* Expects to sign a contract soon to build the Xayaburi hydropower plant in Laos

* It posted a nine-month net profit of 1.2 billion baht versus a loss of 186 million baht a year earlier.($1 = 31.28 Baht)

(Reporting by Pisit Changplayngam; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong)