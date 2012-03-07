* Mine produced 453,000 tonnes of copper in 2011

* Environmental impact study for mine expansion due in May

* World No. 3 copper mine aims to double output (Adds quote, background)

SANTIAGO, March 7 The world's No. 3 copper mine, Chile's Collahuasi, said on Wednesday it expects output this year to beat the 453,000 tonnes produced in 2011, and said it planned to present in May an environmental impact study for the deposit's expansion.

Output at Collahuasi, which produces around 3 percent of the world's copper and is owned jointly by Anglo American Plc and Xstrata Plc, tumbled 10 percent in 2011 from a year earlier due to work stoppages, bad weather and accidents.

"We're expecting this year to be better than last, because in 2011 we had a series of problems with production," said Juan Carlos Palma, vice president of legal, corporate and community affairs for the miner.

Collahuasi, as many of its Chilean peers, has been battered by labor strife prompted by record prices for the red metal, extreme weather and accidents. <^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ Chile mining struggles with labor, weather ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

Collahuasi expects to present in May an environmental impact study for its expansion plans which seek to double annual production.

The expansion aims to boost annual output to between 800,000 tonnes and 1,000,000 tonnes, depending on a shareholder decision, and should be finished in 2017. (Reporting by Fabian Cambero and Alexandra Ulmer; Editing by Marguerita Choy)