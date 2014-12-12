BRIEF-Swift Energy Co files for mixed shelf of up to $250 mln
* Swift Energy Co - files for mixed shelf of up to $250.0 million - sec filing
Dec 12 Chelyabinsk Metallurgical Plant :
* Arbitration Court of Chelyabinsk region launched one of bankruptcy proceedings against company's subsidiary
* On Oct. 24 the court placed Upravleniye Remonta Metallurgicheskogo Oborudovaniya under observation Source text: bit.ly/1yZ71mX Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Council to clarify status of existing and future legislation
ST. LOUIS, March 16 Peabody Energy Corp , the world's largest private sector coal producer, said on Thursday it expects to exit its Chapter 11 bankruptcy in early April after a U.S. judge said he would approve its plan to slash over $5 billion of debt.