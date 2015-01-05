Jan 5 Greek-yogurt maker Chobani is considering replacing its Chief Executive Hamdi Ulukaya with its President and Chief Operating Officer Kevin Burns, the NYPost reported citing people familiar with the matter.

One of the primary reasons for the removal of Ulukaya, who is also the founder of the company, is a product recall in 2013 that led to a negative EBITDA of $87 million in the fourth quarter, the paper reported citing internal documents it reviewed. (bit.ly/1xso0h9)

The recall was as a result of bad design and layout incorporated during the construction of the company's $450 million Idaho facility, and due to lack of training for workers, the NYPost reported.

Ulukaya, who built the Idaho facility, kept a lot of his key executives in the dark as they continued to spend freely amid mounting losses and increasing chaos at the factory, the report said.

Private-equity firm TPG invested $750 million in the New Berlin, New York-based company last year to save it from the cash crunch arising as a result of the problems at Idaho.

Chobani and TPG could not be reached for comment outside regular business hours. (Reporting by Ankush Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)