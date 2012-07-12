* Europe Q2 grind down 17.8 pct year-on-year
* Powder demand not as strong as thought
By Sarah McFarlane
LONDON, July 12 An assumption that chocolate is
a recession-proof treat that consumers continue to buy despite
the grim economic outlook was proven wrong on Thursday by the
sharpest fall on record in Europe's quarterly cocoa grind - an
indicator of demand.
Analysts said worsening economic conditions in the euro zone
had prompted a sharp slowdown in European demand for chocolate,
and the outlook could deteriorate further if the crisis deepens.
The Brussels-based European Cocoa Association (ECA) reported
that Europe's second-quarter cocoa grind tumbled 17.8 percent
from the same period last year to 292,551 tonnes, far worse than
even the most pessimistic predictions of a fall of up to 12
percent.
"We think the current slowdown in grindings reflects
worsening economic conditions in the euro area. If contagion
spreads to Spain and Italy, this would have undoubtedly an
impact on demand for indulgence products like chocolate," said
Francisco Redruello, senior food analyst at Euromonitor
International.
In Switzerland, the world's top chocolate consumer, domestic
chocolate consumption dropped about 8 percent by volume in the
first four months of the year, said Franz Schmid, managing
director of the association of Swiss chocolate manufacturers
Chocosuisse.
Swiss chocolate exports - of which around two thirds are
destined for Europe - also fell about 12 percent in the January
to April period. Schmid said the strong Swiss franc also had
hurt exports.
In Germany, one of the world's largest chocolate consumers,
retail sales of chocolate bars by tonnes fell 7.3 percent on the
year in the first four months of 2012, according to the
association of German confectionery producers BDSI.
Following the grindings data, benchmark ICE September cocoa
futures fell 5 percent to $2,177 per tonne 1516 GMT.
"It is by far the worst ever result in a quarter since the
ECA began reporting these figures. It is reflecting the reality
of the demand picture in Europe," said Javier Almela, head of
cocoa purchasing at Spanish cocoa processor Natra Cacao.
In Spain, where unemployment is high and consumers are
feeling the pinch, chocolate consumption is expected to suffer.
According to market research firm Mintel's June chocolate
confectionary report, only 44 percent of Spaniards agree that
chocolate is value for money, while 43 percent claim that they
will cut back on purchasing chocolate if the value of their
favourite bars rises.
"Given these responses it is not unreasonable to assume that
consumers are likely to be cutting back on purchasing some forms
of chocolate," said Marcia Mogelonsky, global food and drink
analyst at Mintel.
SURPLUS LOOMS
Cocoa demand growth typically tracks GDP growth, and with
many European countries in recession plus cocoa processing
margins being squeezed, analysts had expected a negative grind
number - just not of this magnitude.
Some are adjusting their global supply and demand balance
sheet accordingly.
"This transforms a flat supply and demand picture into
looking like a meaningful surplus for the year. We are now
looking at a 2011/12 surplus of over 100,000 tonnes," said
Jonathan Parkman, joint head of agriculture at broker Marex
Spectron.
In May, the International Cocoa Organization (ICCO) forecast
a 2011/12 global cocoa deficit of 43,000 tonnes.
Until now, growing global demand was attributed to strong
cocoa powder demand from emerging markets including Brazil and
China, but Parkman said the weak grind data throws this into
question.
When cocoa beans are ground, they produce roughly equal
parts of butter, which makes chocolate melt in the mouth, and
powder, used to flavour products including cakes and biscuits.
"Everyone is aware that powder demand has been holding
grindings up and yes margins were negative, and that's what
caused this slowdown in grindings, but the European grind also
suggests the powder demand story has been exaggerated. Powder
demand certainly doesn't seem to be growing," said Parkman.
(editing by Jane Baird)