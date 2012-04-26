BRIEF-FORTRESS PAPER ANNOUNCES EARLY REPAYMENT OF $25 MLN DEBENTURE
* FORTRESS PAPER ANNOUNCES EARLY REPAYMENT OF $25,000,000 DEBENTURE
April 26 Choice Hotels International posted higher-than-expected quarterly profit as average daily rates and occupancy rose at its brands, which cater mainly to mid-tier and economy market segments.
The company, which franchises hotels under names such as Comfort Inn, Quality, Econo Lodge and Cambria Suites, said in its statement on Thursday that leisure travel was continuing to get stronger. It raised its outlooks for full year profit and a key revenue measure.
Net income was nearly $20 million, or 34 cents a share, in the first quarter, compared with $15.7 million, or 26 cents a share, a year earlier. Analysts expected 31 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose 12 percent to $129.2 million.
Choice Hotels said it now expects 2012 profit of $2.03 to $2.08 a share, compared with a February view of $1.99 to $2.04 a share. Revenue per available room, an important industry metric, is expected to rise 5 percent to 7 percent this year, compared with a prior view of 4 percent to 6 percent growth.
A rebound in business and leisure travel has helped lift hotel occupancy rates even as financing challenges slow U.S. construction.
Earlier on Thursday, Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide , whose W and Westin brands cater to a higher-end customer, topped quarterly profit estimates on strength in the Americas. (Reporting by Karen Jacobs; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)
