HONG KONG Oct 24 Trading in shares of Hong
Kong-listed Chong Hing Bank Ltd and Liu Chong Hing
was suspended on Thursday, pending a statement on a
merger deal, the companies said in a joint statement to the Hong
Kong stock exchange.
Yue Xiu Group, a trading arm of China's Guangzhou city
government, is close to signing an agreement to buy Chong Hing
Bank Ltd, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters on
Wednesday.
(Reporting By Donny Kwok; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree)