SHANGHAI Feb 7 Shareholders of Chongqing
Brewery voted on Tuesday to hire independent
auditors, a proposal submitted by the Chinese brewer's biggest
shareholder Carlsberg A/S, a company official said.
But they voted down a separate motion to remove Chongqing
Brewery's chairman at the shareholder meeting, an investor
relations official told Reuters by phone, confirming earlier
media reports.
Chongqing Brewery, which is nearly 30 percent owned by
Carlsberg, has been under fire as its share price tumbled more
than 60 percent in just 10 trading days last December before
stabilising, wiping out nearly 30 billion yuan ($4.8 billion) in
value.
The free-fall was triggered by a Dec. 7 statement from the
company that was interpreted by the market as suggesting failed
results from the trial of a new hepatitis B vaccine, conducted
by its biotech arm, Chongqing Jiachen Bioengineering.
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Kazunori Takada)