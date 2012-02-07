SHANGHAI Feb 7 Shareholders of Chongqing Brewery voted on Tuesday to hire independent auditors, a proposal submitted by the Chinese brewer's biggest shareholder Carlsberg A/S, a company official said.

But they voted down a separate motion to remove Chongqing Brewery's chairman at the shareholder meeting, an investor relations official told Reuters by phone, confirming earlier media reports.

Chongqing Brewery, which is nearly 30 percent owned by Carlsberg, has been under fire as its share price tumbled more than 60 percent in just 10 trading days last December before stabilising, wiping out nearly 30 billion yuan ($4.8 billion) in value.

The free-fall was triggered by a Dec. 7 statement from the company that was interpreted by the market as suggesting failed results from the trial of a new hepatitis B vaccine, conducted by its biotech arm, Chongqing Jiachen Bioengineering. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Kazunori Takada)