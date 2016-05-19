UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 19 Chongqing Changan Automobile Co Ltd :
* Says it to set up a wholly owned new energy car service subsidiary in Shenzhen
* Says new subsidiary with registered capital of 50 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/GG0DsI
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.