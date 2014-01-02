BRIEF-Verusa Holding proposes 2016 dividend of net 0.1275 lira/shr
* Proposes to pay FY 2016 dividend of gross 0.15 lira net 0.1275 lira ($0.0340) per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7479 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
Jan 2 Chongqing Gangjiu Co Ltd
* Says plans to invest 200 million yuan ($33 million) to set up subsidiary for logistics, sales and marketing
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/fuh75v

* Received a writ of summons filed by phillip asia pacific opportunity fund ltd. And issued against company
* Quark Ventures lowers its stake in the company to about 0.007 percent from about 20.01 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)