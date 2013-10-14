UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 14 Chongqing ChangAn Automobile Co Ltd
* Say expects Q3 net profit surge 386.29-440.32 percent
* Says expects Jan-Sept net profit up 195.45-208.69 percent
* Says auto sales from company, units and JVs hit a record 1.532 million cars in Jan-Sept with roll-out of new models
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/zut73v
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsroomS)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources