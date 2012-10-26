UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
Oct 26 For a full statement on the results of Chongqing Rural Commercial Bank Co Ltd, which provides banking services, including deposits, loans, payment and settlement services, as approved by the CBRC, please click on:
here (Reporting by Raymond Leung in HONG KONG; Editing by Lee Chyen Yee)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts