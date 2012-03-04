SHANGHAI, March 5 China's Chongqing Iron and Steel Ltd is in talks with its parent company on a restructuring plan which will likely include an asset injection by the parent, the dual-listed firm said in a filing on Monday.

The Shanghai Securities News, quoting an analyst, said that the restructuring was likely aimed at resolving the competition between parent Chongqing Iron & Steel Group and the listed unit, which could lead to a private placement.

Trading in Chongqing Iron shares was halted in both Hong Kong and Shanghai Feb 27, and Chongqing said the suspension would last at least 30 days.

Shares in Chongqing Iron on the Hong Kong exchange slumped 45.5 percent last year and have gained around 25 percent so far this year. (Reporting by Fayen Wong; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)