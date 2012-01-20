UPDATE 1-Snow, avalanches, rain delay grain movement to U.S. ports
SHANGHAI Jan 20 China's Chongqing Brewery , in which Danish brewer Carlsberg A/S is the largest shareholder, said on Friday its 2011 net profit is expected to have plunged by about 50 percent.
The firm also said in a filing with the Shanghai stock exchange that major shareholder Carlsberg Brewery Hong Kong is going to hire accountants to independently audit the company's 2011 books.
Sources told the China Securities Journal that the audit would look into Carlsberg's investment losses in Chongqing's Brewery. (Reporting by Melanie Lee and Ruby Lian; Editing by Ken Wills)
SAO PAULO, Feb 10 Brazil's busiest week for initial public offerings in nearly four years ended on Friday with mixed results for issuers, faced with wariness among foreign investors toward Latin America's largest equity market amid fallout from political turmoil.
CHICAGO, Feb 10 Severe winter weather has slowed rail deliveries of crops to shippers in the U.S. Pacific Northwest, sending freight rates soaring and prompting Asian buyers to seek fill-in loads as they wait for the backlog at ports to clear.