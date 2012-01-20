SHANGHAI Jan 20 China's Chongqing Brewery , in which Danish brewer Carlsberg A/S is the largest shareholder, said on Friday its 2011 net profit is expected to have plunged by about 50 percent.

The firm also said in a filing with the Shanghai stock exchange that major shareholder Carlsberg Brewery Hong Kong is going to hire accountants to independently audit the company's 2011 books.

Sources told the China Securities Journal that the audit would look into Carlsberg's investment losses in Chongqing's Brewery. (Reporting by Melanie Lee and Ruby Lian; Editing by Ken Wills)