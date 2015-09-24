* Eyes Oct. 7 listing in Frankfurt

FRANKFURT, Sept 24 German wind and solar park operator CHORUS Clean Energy revived its plans for an initial public offering (IPO) on Thursday, more than two months after putting its flotation on ice due to the Greek crisis and jittery markets.

"The environment stabilised enough that we could launch another attempt," Chief Executive Holger Goetze told Reuters.

CHORUS is the latest in a series of German firms to announce plans for an IPO, including automotive supplier Schaeffler and Bayer's plastics division Covestro, as companies try to take advantage of robust equity markets.

CHORUS said it would offer investors up to 12 million new shares from a capital increase, in addition to 914,058 existing shares held by stockholders and an over-allotment of up to 1.9 million existing shares.

At the mid point of the price range of 9.75 euros to 12.50 euros, gross proceeds of the IPO will be up to about 125 million euros. CHORUS said its stock would start trading on the Frankfurt stock exchange on Oct. 7.

Wind park operators such as CHORUS and larger peer Capital Stage, have benefited from rising demand for energy assets, most of which offer stable returns in times of record-low interest rates.

CHORUS, founded in 1998, has said it would use the proceeds from the initial public offering to expand its portfolio -- more than 250 megawatt (MW) of capacity in five European countries including Germany and Italy.

"We want to grow significantly and expect that we can more than double the portfolio in a relatively short time," CEO Goetze said. ($1 = 0.8935 euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan in Frankfurt, Tom Kaeckenhoff and Anneli Palmen in Duesseldorf; Editing by Madeline Chambers)