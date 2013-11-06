WELLINGTON Nov 7 NZ's Chorus Ltd

* NZ government to get independent advice on company's financial position

* Also look at Chorus capability to deliver on ultrafast broadband contractual obligations

* Investigation follows competition regulator's recommendation of sharp price cuts for Chorus's wholesale broadband services

* Chorus shareprice down 12.3 pct since regulator's decision Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gyles Beckford)