WELLINGTON Dec 3 New Zealand's telecommunications network operator Chorus Ltd said its 2014 earnings would be cut by NZ$150 million ($123.10 million) to NZ$160 million in 2014 if the country's competition regulator goes through with its plan to sharply cut broadband network charges.

Chorus added that it would cut the price it charges telecom service providers to use its established copper lines immediately in line with the Telecommunications Commissioner's announcement, which would knock NZ$11 million to NZ$12 million from the company's earnings for the 2013 year.

The company added that the regulator's plan to cut copper-based prices would significantly reduce uptake of the country's planned ultrafast-broadband network.

A trading halt on the company's shares was lifted following the announcement. Shares traded at NZ$2.98, down 12.35 percent, their lowest since June.

($1 = 1.2185 New Zealand dollars) (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu)