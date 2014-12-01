WELLINGTON Dec 2 New Zealand telecommunications network operator Chorus Ltd said on Tuesday its earnings will take a lesser hit after the sector regulator proposed easier price controls on broadband over its network, sending the company's shares to a one year high.

The Commerce Commission has raised the proposed prices Chorus can charge for access to its copper lines network, although they are still 13.5 percent what the company has been charging.

Chorus would be able to charge a wholesale price of NZ$38.39 a month for a copper phone line and broadband connection under the draft pricing announced by the Commission against NZ$34.44 initially proposed last year.

The company said the new prices would hit its earnings before interest, depreciation, amortisation and tax (EBITDA) by about NZ$80 million ($63 million) a year compared to NZ$170 million under the original proposal.

Chorus shares surged 14.5 percent to a one year high of NZ$2.45 in early trading.

The company said it would review the new proposals, but the price was still below what it has been allowed to charge and consumers should not expect lower prices.

The proposals are open for further submissions and a final decision is due by April next year.

Chorus has suspended its dividends and revised capital spending to cover the earnings impact of the price controls, which it said might cost it as much as NZ$1 billion over six years.

Chorus, created in 2011 by the split of the former Telecom NZ Ltd's retail and network operations, is building about three-quarters of the government backed ultrafast broadband network.

It had said the planned price controls would hurt its ability to build the new network.

(1 US dollar = 1.2694 New Zealand dollar) (Gyles Beckford)