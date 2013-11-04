WELLINGTON Nov 5 Shares in New Zealand telecommunications network operator Chorus Ltd fell on Tuesday, after the competition regulator recommended a sharp reduction in the price of broadband over the existing copper phone line network.

The Commerce Commission said Chorus's charge for wholesale Internet service providers to access its copper network should be cut by more than 23 percent from Dec. 1 2014.

Shares in Chorus fell as much as 22 cents or 8.4 percent to NZ$2.41, a three month low, in early trading. (Reporting by Gyles Beckford; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)