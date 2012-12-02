Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
WELLINGTON Dec 3 Shares in New Zealand telecommunications network operator Chorus slumped their lowest in nearly six months on Monday after the country's commerce commission announced cuts its copper phone line charges.
Chorus shares fell as much as 12.7 percent to a low of NZ$2.97 ($2.45), their lowest since mid-June, as the Telecommunications Commissioner also proposed significant cuts to broadband network prices, which is likely to bite into Chorus's revenue stream.
The stock last traded at NZ$3.03. ($1 = 1.2185 New Zealand dollars) (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)