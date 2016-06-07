BRIEF-Natus Medical reports Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.31
* Natus Medical announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results
SAO JOAO DA BARRA, Brazil, June 7 Chevron plans to sign a 5-year agreement to lease berthing space for its vessels from U.S. oil service company Edison Chouest Offshore, Chouest's head of Brazilian operations said on Tuesday.
Chouest's 950-million-real ($275 million) base is located at Prumo Logistica's Port of Acu, on the northeast coast of Rio de Janeiro state. It is scheduled to be completed by mid-2017, Chouest's Brazilian head Ricardo Chagas told reporters. ($1 = 3.4485 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Jeb Blount; Writing by Reese Ewing; Editing by Daniel Flynn)
* Natus Medical announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results
* Gaslog Ltd, Gaslog Partners LP appoint alastair maxwell as chief financial officer
* On target for net economic earnings per share of $3.50 - $3.60 for full fiscal year