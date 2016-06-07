SAO JOAO DA BARRA, Brazil, June 7 Chevron Corp
plans to sign a five-year agreement to lease berthing
space for its vessels from U.S. oil service company Edison
Chouest Offshore, Chouest's head of Brazilian operations Ricardo
Chagas said on Tuesday.
Chouest's 950-million-real ($275 million) base is located at
Prumo Logistica's Port of Acu, on the northeast coast of Rio de
Janeiro state. It is scheduled to be completed by mid-2017,
Chouest's Brazilian head Chagas told reporters at the port.
Chevron is expected to increase its Brazilian offshore
operations in the coming year as it launches a new offshore
field in the Campos basin.
The company controls and operates the Frade project in
Campos, which is also owned by minority partners Petroleo
Brasileiro SA, and Frade Brasil, a joint venture
between Inpex Corporation and Sojitz Corporation.
According to Brazil's oil and fuels regulator ANP, Frade
produced 12,079 barrels per day on average last March.
($1 = 3.4485 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Jeb Blount; Writing by Reese Ewing and Marcelo
Teixeira; Editing by Chris Reese)