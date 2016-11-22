UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
HONG KONG Nov 22 Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Ltd, China's largest jeweller by market value, on Tuesday reported a 21.5 percent fall in first-half profit, hurt by weak consumer sentiment and a fall in tourist arrivals in the city.
Net profit fell to HK$1.22 billion ($157.31 million) for the six months ended in September, the lowest half-yearly profit since listing in December 2011, and down from a profit of HK$1.56 billion a year ago.
Revenue for April-September fell 23.5 percent to HK$21.53 billion from HK$28.12 billion in the same period last year.
The Hong Kong-based jeweller, which has a strong presence in China, had flagged a narrower decline in same-store sales for the fiscal second quarter.
Same-store sales of its jewellery business in mainland China fell 20.9 percent, while that in Hong Kong and Macau fell 25.7 percent. ($1 = 7.7556 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Donny Kwok and Twinnie Siu; Editing by Sunil Nair)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources