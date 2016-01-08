(Corrects to show mainland same-store sales fell 6 percent, not
7 percent, paragraph 6)
* Sees 5-6 store closures in Hong Kong in year ending March
* Says Hong Kong remains challenging on strong local
currency
* Sees weak same stores sales in upcoming Chinese new year
HONG KONG, Jan 8 Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group
Ltd, China's largest jewellery retailer by market
value, expects to close 5-6 Hong Kong stores in the fiscal year
ending in March, as tourists are put off visiting the city by a
strong local currency.
Managing Director Kent Wong said on Friday the company would
negotiate for lower rents when it renews leases and would see
more store closures unless rents were cut in the city's key
tourist areas including in Causeway Bay and Tsimshatsui.
"Hong Kong remains challenging because of the strong Hong
Kong dollar," he said on a telephone conference. "Same-store
sales for the current quarter and on the coming Chinese new year
(in Hong Kong) can be a decline as we see no sign of recovery
yet."
Chow Tai Fook said its overall retail sales fell 11 percent
in value terms in the three months ended December, compared with
a 10 percent drop a year earlier, due to a fall in the number of
mainland tourists and weak local consumer spending.
Its retail sales in Hong Kong and Macau dropped 20 percent
in the quarter, while in China they were down 6 percent.
Same-store sales fell 15 percent as a whole during the
quarter, with Hong Kong and Macau down 23 percent and the
mainland sliding 6 percent.
The data came days after Hong Kong posted a 7.8 percent fall
in retail sales in November, its ninth consecutive month of
decline. Sales of jewellery and watches plunged 20.6 percent
after a 17 percent fall in October. (
Luxury retailers are feeling the heat from fewer mainland
visitors. In August, Coach Inc closed its flagship store
in Hong Kong and last month Italy's Prada SpA reported
a 38 percent fall in August-October profit.
Hong Kong is bracing for greater economic challenges as the
prospect of a cycle of interest rate rises drives fears of
capital outflows that could pressure the Asian financial hub,
while a strong Hong Kong dollar has made the city an expensive
destination for China's cash-rich tourists.
(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Mark Potter and Alexander
Smith)