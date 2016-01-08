(Corrects to show mainland same-store sales fell 6 percent, not 7 percent, paragraph 3)

HONG KONG Jan 8 Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Ltd, China's top jewellery retailer by market value, said on Friday its overall retail sales fell 11 percent in value terms for the three months ended in December, due to a fall in the number of mainland tourists and weak local retail sentiment.

The company posted a 10 percent drop in retail sales during the same period a year ago.

Chow Tai Fook said its retail sales in Hong Kong and Macau dropped 20 percent in the latest quarter, while in China it was down 6 percent. Same store sales fell 15 percent as a whole during the quarter, with Hong Kong and Macau down 23 percent and the mainland sliding 6 percent.

The data came days after Hong Kong posted a 7.8 percent drop in November retail sales in its ninth consecutive month of fall, as tourist arrivals slumped. Jewellery and watches sales dived 20.6 percent after a 17 percent fall in October.

Hong Kong is bracing for greater economic challenges as the prospect of a cycle of interest rate rises drives fears of capital outflows that could pressure the Asian financial hub, while a strong Hong Kong dollar has made the city an expensive destination for China's cash-rich tourists. (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Sunil Nair and Alexander Smith)