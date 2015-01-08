HONG KONG Jan 8 Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Ltd, the world's largest jewellery retailer by market value, said on Thursday its overall retail sales value fell 10 percent for the three months ended December, its first set of data to reflect the full impact of democracy protests in the city.

Chow Tai Fook said its retail sales value in Hong Kong, Macau and elsewhere dropped 16 percent in the latest quarter, while China was down 6 percent. Same store sales fell 18 percent as a whole during the quarter, of which Hong Kong, Macau and others fell 21 percent and the mainland was down 15 percent.

The data came a week after Hong Kong posted a better-than-expected 4.1 percent growth in November retail sales value, which was higher than a 1.4 percent growth in October, as consumer sentiment turned more stable, with sales of jewellery and watches sliding 2 percent versus October's drop of 11.5 percent. (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)