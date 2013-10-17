Oct 17 Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Ltd

* Says group revenue growth 35 percent y/y; mainland China revenue growth 33 percent y/y for quarter ended Sept

* Chow Tai Fook says group same store sales growth 18 percent y/y; mainland China same store sales growth 12 percent y/y for quarter ended sept

* Chow Tai Fook says strong group revenue growth due to rising sales of gold products, improving wholesale business

* Chow Tai Fook says mass luxury jewellery to continue to be major growth driver

* Chow Tai Fook says contribution of gold products to total revenue normalised to 59 percent during quarter versus 69 percent in previous quarter after gold buying spree faded

Source text in English: link.reuters.com/gus83v

Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)