HONG KONG Dec 15 Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Ltd, the world's largest jewellery retailer, fell on its trading debut in Hong Kong on Thursday after raising $2.02 billion in its initial public offering.

The company, controlled by billionaire tycoon and New World Development Co Ltd Chairman Cheng Yu-tung, debuted at HK$14 per share, compared with the HK$15 IPO price. (Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Chris Lewis)