Siemens, Voest and Verbund to build largest green hydrogen site
* Hopes for green hydrogen use in steel production in 15 years
HONG KONG Dec 15 Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Ltd, the world's largest jewellery retailer, fell on its trading debut in Hong Kong on Thursday after raising $2.02 billion in its initial public offering.
The company, controlled by billionaire tycoon and New World Development Co Ltd Chairman Cheng Yu-tung, debuted at HK$14 per share, compared with the HK$15 IPO price. (Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Chris Lewis)
* Hopes for green hydrogen use in steel production in 15 years
Feb 7 Private equity investment firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice Inc is selling Mauser Group NV to Stone Canyon Industries LLC for $2.3 billion in cash, a day before the packaging products maker was to list on the New York Stock Exchange.
* European oil vs mining, monthly returns http://reut.rs/2jGqkBV