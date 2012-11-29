* H1 profit HK$1.82 bln vs forecast of HK$2.18 bln

* Sees positive signs in China retail market

* Shares down 22 pct this year, lagging main index

HONG KONG, Nov 29 Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Ltd, the world's biggest jewellery retailer by market value, fell short of estimates with a 33 percent fall in six-month profit, hurt by slower economic growth in China, higher operating costs and losses on gold hedging.

Longer-term, however, Chow Tai Fook and other jewellers in China have good prospects, with some analysts predicting double-digit growth in demand over the next three years due to increasing wealth and spending power in smaller cities.

The company said while consumers were more cautious in the first half due to unfavourable economic conditions, it was more upbeat going forward.

"The management sees some positive signs in the retail market and believes that consumer confidence, market sentiment and in particular mainland China's luxury spending will pick up gradually," it said in a statement.

Chow Tai Fook, which competes with Cartier, Tiffany & Co and local firms like Luk Fook Holdings (International) Ltd, said first-half net profit slid to HK$1.82 billion, below an average forecast of HK$2.18 billion by five analysts polled by Reuters.

Revenue grew 6.5 percent to HK$25.4 billion, of which mainland China accounted for more than half. Sales of gold products comprised more than half of the total.

The company said this month that it expected its gross profit margin to fall 2-3 percent during the six-month period due to gold hedging activities as the price of gold increased and the warning had added pressure to its share price.

Shares of Chow Tai Fook have dropped 22 percent so far this year, compared to a 19 percent rise in the benchmark Hang Seng Index. On Thursday prior to the earnings announcement, they ended up 5.4 percent after Luk Fook reported better-than-expected results.

Although hit by surging costs in staff and rent, Luk Fook posted a smaller-than-estimated 22 percent drop in first-half net profit to HK$558.2 million, sending its shares surging 10 percent to their highest in more than a month.

Chow Tai Fook, which is controlled by the family of Hong Kong jewellery and property tycoon Cheng Yu-teng, aims to grow its point of sales network to 2,000 within the next four years.

It said it would continue to expand its point of sales network in more lower tier inland cities. (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)