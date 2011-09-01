HONG KONG, Sept 1 Jewellery retailer Chow Tai
Fook, controlled by New World Development Co Ltd
tycoon Cheng Yu-tung, submitted a listing application to the
Hong Kong bourse on Wednesday, aiming to raise up to $4 billion
by year-end, local media reported on Thursday.
The Hong Kong Economic Journal quoted unidentified sources
as estimating the company would raise between HK$23.4 billion
and HK$31.2 billion ($3-4 billion) by the end of the year,
representing 15-20 percent of its total share capital.
The retailer has mandated Goldman Sachs Group Inc ,
HSBC Holdings Plc and JPMorgan Inc for
the planned offering, IFR reported in May.
($1 = 7.790 Hong Kong dollars)
(Reporting by Twinnie Siu; Editing by Chruis Lewis)