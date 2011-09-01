HONG KONG, Sept 1 Jewellery retailer Chow Tai Fook, controlled by New World Development Co Ltd tycoon Cheng Yu-tung, submitted a listing application to the Hong Kong bourse on Wednesday, aiming to raise up to $4 billion by year-end, local media reported on Thursday.

The Hong Kong Economic Journal quoted unidentified sources as estimating the company would raise between HK$23.4 billion and HK$31.2 billion ($3-4 billion) by the end of the year, representing 15-20 percent of its total share capital.

The retailer has mandated Goldman Sachs Group Inc , HSBC Holdings Plc and JPMorgan Inc for the planned offering, IFR reported in May. ($1 = 7.790 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Twinnie Siu; Editing by Chruis Lewis)