HONG KONG Nov 11 Hong Kong's Chow Tai Fook Jewellery has obtained approval for its listing from the Hong Kong stock exchange and is expected to start pre-marketing as early as Monday, Hong Kong Economic Journal reported on Friday, citing market sources.

The initial public offering, planning to raise about $3 billion, is expected to begin later in November, with a listing in mid-December, the paper said.

Goldman Sachs Group, HSBC and JP Morgan are sponsors for the deal, it said.

It gave no further listing details.

The jewellery retailer, controlled by New World Development Co Ltd tycoon Cheng Yu-tung, is looking to sell shares at around 30 times its forecast earnings in 2012, raising $3 billion to $4 billion, IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication, had reported. (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Ken Wills)