HONG KONG Dec 14 Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Ltd said on Wednesday it had priced shares for its initial public offering at HK$15 each, confirming an earlier Reuters report and raising a net HK$15.26 billion ($1.96 billion) to back its growth in China.

In a filing to the Hong Kong bourse, the company said trading in the shares was scheduled to begin on Dec 15.

Chow Tai Fook raised about $2 billion in the third biggest Hong Kong IPO of 2011, offering 1.05 billion new shares at the bottom of an indicative range of HK$15 to HK$21 as concerns over market volatility weighed on demand for new listings, sources with direct knowledge of the deal told Reuters earlier.

