HONG KONG Dec 14 Chow Tai Fook Jewellery
Group Ltd said on Wednesday it had priced shares for
its initial public offering at HK$15 each, confirming an earlier
Reuters report and raising a net HK$15.26 billion ($1.96
billion) to back its growth in China.
In a filing to the Hong Kong bourse, the company said
trading in the shares was scheduled to begin on Dec 15.
Chow Tai Fook raised about $2 billion in the third biggest
Hong Kong IPO of 2011, offering 1.05 billion new shares at the
bottom of an indicative range of HK$15 to HK$21 as concerns over
market volatility weighed on demand for new listings, sources
with direct knowledge of the deal told Reuters earlier.
Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, HSBC
and JPMorgan were joint global
coordinators of the IPO, with Citigroup, Credit Suisse
and UBS also acting as joint bookrunners.
(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)