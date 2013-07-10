HONG KONG, July 10 Shares in Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Ltd, the world's largest jewellery retailer by market value, jumped as much 15 percent in early Wednesday trade after the company reported strong revenue growth in first quarter.

The company said first-quarter revenue rose 63 percent from a year earlier, mainly due to a surge in sales of gold products following a sharp decrease in gold prices.

For the statement, click here (Reporting By Yimou Lee; Editing by James Pomfret and John Mair)