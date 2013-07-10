UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
HONG KONG, July 10 Shares in Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Ltd, the world's largest jewellery retailer by market value, jumped as much 15 percent in early Wednesday trade after the company reported strong revenue growth in first quarter.
The company said first-quarter revenue rose 63 percent from a year earlier, mainly due to a surge in sales of gold products following a sharp decrease in gold prices.
For the statement, click here (Reporting By Yimou Lee; Editing by James Pomfret and John Mair)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources