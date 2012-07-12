HONG KONG, July 12 Shares of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Ltd fell more than seven percent to their lowest in more than a week after the world's biggest jewellery retailer posted weaker-than-expected same-store sales, blaming a slower economy.

The stock touched HK$9.63, its lowest since July 3, compared with a 1.75 percent decline in the benchmark Hang Seng Index as at 0254 GMT.

Chow Tai Fook, which posted a 61 percent rise in revenue for fiscal year ended in March, said late on Wednesday that its revenue grew 16 percent for the three months ended in June. Its overall same-store sales growth was 4 percent, up 10 percent in China but down one percent in Hong Kong and Macau because of lower sales of high-end gem-set jewellery.

Analysts said same-store sales growth was lower than the company's full year guidance of mid-teens and also weaker than market expected. (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Richard Pullin)