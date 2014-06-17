UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 17 June 17 Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Ltd : * For year ended March 2014 revenue reached HK$77.41 billion, increased by 34.8 percent * For year ended March 2014 net profit amounted to HK$7.27 billion, an increase of 32.1 percent * Source text for Eikon (For more news, please click here 1929.HK))
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources