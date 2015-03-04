COPENHAGEN, March 4 Chief Financial Officer Klaus Pedersen will leave Danish food ingredient producer Chr. Hansen by Feb. 28 2016, after holding the position since the company was re-listed on Copenhagen's main stock exchange in 2011.

The company has not yet made any decisions about his successor, Chr. Hansen said on Wednesday. Pedersen move to become the CFO of Danish card payment services firm Nets, it said.

