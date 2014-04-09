COPENHAGEN, April 9 Chr. Hansen's operating profit for the second quarter came in slightly below analysts' expectations, but the Danish food ingredients maker kept its outlook for the full-year unchanged.

Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) before special items rose to 41.6 million euros ($57.4 million) in the three months to end-February against a forecast of 44.2 in a Reuters poll. .

The company's EBIT was 32.6 million euros in the same quarter last year, dented by one-offs.

For the full-year, the firm continues to expect organic growth of 7-9 percent and an operating margin above 26 percent.

