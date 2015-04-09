UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
COPENHAGEN, April 9 Chr. Hansen's second-quarter operating profit beat analysts' expectations, and the Danish food ingredients maker stuck to its outlook for the full year.
Earnings before interest, tax and special items rose to 52.5 million euros ($56.5 million) in the three months to the end of February, from 45.0 million in the year-ago quarter and against an average forecast of 48.3 million in a Reuters poll of analysts.
For the full-year, the company continues to expect organic revenue growth of 7-9 percent and an operating margin above 26.5 percent.
($1 = 0.9299 euros) (Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen; Editing by Pravin Char)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.